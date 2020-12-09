Chiefs star Billiat cuts off dreadlocks

Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat will be sporting a new hairstyle when Amakhosi face their next opponents.

Chiefs are set to play Black Leopards on Wednesday evening at the FNB stadium in a Dstv Premiership encounter.

Billiat started the new 2020/2021 campaign spotting dreadlocks on his head giving his trademark mohawk haircut which he has had since his Mamelodi Sundowns days some flavour.

Billiat seems to have gone back to his old mohawk hairstyle, in an Instagram video he filmed at the barbershop shortly after getting a haircut.

The Zimbabwean international had tongues wagging when he stepped on the field with his dreadlocks with some fans saying he has dedicated all his time to changing hairstyles and not regaining his form.

Billiat has failed to get back to his best since the end of last season, when he scored twice in his side’s final two league games. The Warriors international played a key role in helping Sundowns win the 2016 Caf Champions League and 2017 Super Cup under the mentorship of now Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.

But the former Ajax Cape Town forward has not lived up to expectations at Chiefs after joining the side almost three seasons ago. Chiefs came close to winning the Absa Premier league title last season but stumbled at the finish line allowing Sundowns to clinch the title by winning their last game of the season.

Billiat has come under fire from Amakhosi supporters for failing to lift the team out of the rough patch they are in. The 30-year-old was expected to carry the team as a big-name player.

Khama Billiat is busy changing hairstyles mara ama goals dololo #DSTVPREMIERSHIP #DStvPrem — Sipho (@Sipho_Tshabalal) October 24, 2020

The video shows Billiat with a new haircut after playing for Chiefs over the weekend still having dreadlocks.

