Orlando Pirates goalkeeper wants out

Siyabonga Mpontshane is looking for a way out of Orlando Pirates, with game time for the shot-stopper very much something of the pas.

Mpontshane hasn’t been able to make the number one position his at Bucs since his arrival back in 2015 from Platinum Stars.

Only in the 2018/19 season did he reach double figures in terms of league appearances for the Buccaneers (15), and he hasn’t played at all since a goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns on April 1, 2019.

Goalkeepers have come and gone at the club – most recently French keeper Joris Delle left the Soweto giants after serving his stay at Pirates as a second keeper behind Wayne Sandilands. Delle only ever made four appearances for Pirates, letting in 12 goals.

Pirates have now signed Richard Ofori from Maritzburg United which means Mpontshane has fallen even further down the pecking order.

“He should have left team a long time ago, but knowing him, he just wanted to prove point. He has been a professional goalkeeper for years and he just thought to himself that he will get his chance Pirates. It hasn’t happened and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen soon because Ofori is the first option and Sandilands is the second option,” said a source.

Sandilands is 37, but continues to be selected by Josef Zinnbauer as his substitute ‘keeper on matchday.

“Mpontshane is getting old and he wants to retire having played a lot of football, something he won’t get at Pirates. He is 34 and we have to be honest, his time to hang up his boots is getting closer.”

