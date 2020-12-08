More injury woes for Chiefs ahead of Leopards clash

Kaizer Chiefs will be without Dumisani Zuma and Kearyn Baccus when they meet Black Leopards in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s clash was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, but was pushed back 24 hours after Chiefs had requested the League to do so after their Caf Champions League game against Cameroonian team PWD Bamenda which was meant to have been played on Friday was postponed to Saturday evening.

According to the Amakhosi medical team, Zuma picked up a hamstring injury in training, while Baccus has a thigh muscle strain.

Chiefs, who are already without Reeve Frosler who is recovering from an knee injury, will be aiming to win all three points on offer when they face Leopards tonight in order to away from the bottom half of the DStv Premiership standings.

Amakhosi are currently placed 13th on the log with five points in five games and a win against Lidoda Duvha will see them move into the top eight depending on the number of goals they score this evening.

Wednesday’s game is the 23rd league clash between Chiefs and Leopards with Chiefs having won 11 of the previous 22 meetings, Leopards have picked up five wins, with six games ending in a draw.

Chiefs also hold the upper hand having scored 35 goals to Leopards 21.

