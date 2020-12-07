Dlamini steps down as AmaZulu head coach

AmaZulu have announced that head coach Ayanda Dlamini has stepped down from his position just four months into his three-year contract.

Dlamini took over the coaching reigns at AmaZulu in March this year following the departure of Jozef Vukusic.

“AmaZulu Football Club would like to officially announce that coach Ayanda Dlamini has voluntary stepped down from his head coaching duties with immediate effect and will be re-assigned to the role of coach within the club’s development ranks,” read a statement from AmaZulu.

“Assistant coach Allan Freese will step in as interim head coach of Usuthu while the club’s management evaluate a way forward. Coach Ayanda Dlamini stepped into the head coaching role back in February 2020 and did a sterling job in ensuring the survival of AmaZulu FC in the topflight of South African football.”

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu said Dlamini will be re-assigned to the club development structures.

“We will continue to trust him with the advancement of our development structures because he is fully committed to Vision 2032. His role is very integral in ensuring that AmaZulu have a solid base of young players coming through the ranks.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.