Truter and Zwane win PSL monthly awards

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane have won the DStv Premiership player and coach of the month awards for October/November.

Truter got the nod ahead of Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer and Baroka FC coach Thoka Matsimela for the coaches’ award after guiding the Birds to three wins in their five opening DStv Premiership fixtures in October/November, including an impressive 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

The notable, morale-boosting start to the season saw Swallows FC collect 11 points in five games, taking them to second place behind Sundowns on the log standings.

The former Richards Bay coach won the prize owing the phenomenal job he has done in creating a good, balanced team with a nice mix of resolute youngsters together with tried and tested players, which has seen Swallows FC become a well-oiled machine that only conceded one goal in five outings.

Zwane beat Sundowns teammate Peter Shalulule and Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows FC to the player of the month award.

has started the new season on an extraordinarily winning note much like he ended last campaign, as he was voted the best player in the period between October and November in the league.

The Mamelodi Sundowns’s attacking midfielder won the prize owing to his impressive showing for the league defending champions.

During this period, Zwane banged in five goals in five games, including a quick hat trick in his club’s thrilling victory over AmaZulu FC, where he was particularly impressive.

