PSL News 7.12.2020 02:14 pm

Good news for Hunt and Chiefs as Nurkovic returns to training

Khaya Ndubane
Good news for Hunt and Chiefs as Nurkovic returns to training

Samir Nurkovic. Pic: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Nurkovic’s return to training will come as some bit of a relief for coach Gavin Hunt who has been complaining about his side’s poor finishing this season.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that striker Samir Nurkovic will return to training this week after recovering from his injury.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ clash with Leopards gets a new date

Nurkovic’s return to training will come as some bit of a relief for coach Gavin Hunt who has been complaining about his side’s poor finishing this season.

Amakhosi have have only scored three goals in five matches in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership.

“Samir Nurkovic returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow‚” tweeted Chiefs on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have announced that defender Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury.

“Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury and will remove the brace this week. He is expected back in January,” wrote Chiefs on their official Twitter account.

Amakhosi, who are lying fourth from the bottom with five points from five matches, will next face Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565

Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition