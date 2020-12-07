Good news for Hunt and Chiefs as Nurkovic returns to training

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that striker Samir Nurkovic will return to training this week after recovering from his injury.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ clash with Leopards gets a new date

Nurkovic’s return to training will come as some bit of a relief for coach Gavin Hunt who has been complaining about his side’s poor finishing this season.

Amakhosi have have only scored three goals in five matches in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership.

“Samir Nurkovic returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow‚” tweeted Chiefs on Monday.

Injury Update: Samir Nurković returns to training this week. His progress will be monitored and further updates will follow. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xabYktgyXs — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Chiefs have announced that defender Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury.

“Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury and will remove the brace this week. He is expected back in January,” wrote Chiefs on their official Twitter account.

Injury Update: Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury and will remove the brace this week. He is expected back in January.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/DYqZBtALuA — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 7, 2020

Amakhosi, who are lying fourth from the bottom with five points from five matches, will next face Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.