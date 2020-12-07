Kaizer Chiefs’ clash with Leopards gets a new date

Kaizer Chiefs will now play Black Leopards on Wednesday evening, after the Premier Soccer League agreed to move their game forward by 24 hours, because of their Caf Champions League game against PWD Bamenda on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi were supposed to play Bamenda on Friday, but the Cameroonian side asked Caf to postpone the game, because of visa problems, and they only arrived in South Africa on Saturday. The second leg at FNB Stadium finished in a goalless draw, but Chiefs advanced to the next round of qualifying, after their 1-0 victory in the first leg Cameroon.

Chiefs will now play Angolan side Primeiro Do Agosto over two legs, with the winner qualifying for the group stages of the competition.

Amakhosi are in desperate need of a victory on the domestic front, meanwhile, having only won one of their first five league games of the season, currently sitting as low as 13th in the fledgling DStv Premiership table.

Gavin Hunt’s side have battled to hit the back of the net, with the strikers mis-firing badly, illustrated again in their goalless draw with Bamenda.

“It’s disappointing again. Geez, we can be missing the chances we missed… the opportunities we get in front of goals… I don’t think in all my 30 years as a coach I have ever seen anything like it,” said Hunt after the Bamenda game.

Leonardo Castro is the only member of Chiefs’ strike force to have netted so far, scoring twice in the 2-2 draw with Golden Arrows, but otherwise Khama Billiat and Lebo Manyama both remain scoreless, while Samir Nurkovic is still recovering from injury.

Left back Yagan Sasman scored both goals in Chiefs’ MTN8 quarterfinal win over Maritzburg Untied, the win over Chippa United came via an own goal, and central defender Erick Mathoho scored the only goal of Chiefs’ Champions League win.

