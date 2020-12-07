‘I bear no grudges’, Laffor opens up about Sundowns exit

Discarded forward Anthony Laffor says there are no hard feelings about his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 35-year-old was recently released by the Brazilians, ending his eight-year stay at the Chloorkop-based outfit.

“Coach Manqoba Mngqithi was the first person to call me. Unfortunately, I can’t disclose the details of our conversation. All I can say is that I respect the club’s decision and I bear no grudges. Leaving Sundowns isn’t the end – life has to go on,” Laffor told the City Press print edition.

“I’ve won everything with the club. What more could I ask for?”

Meanwhile, Laffor has dismissed rumours that he had a beef with former coach Pitso Mosimane after struggling for game time under the former Bafana Bafana mentor.

Mosimane has since left Sundowns to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“There was nothing personal between me and Pitso. We’ve kept in contact since he moved to Egypt. I remained humbled while waiting for game timeI believe in time. I’m 100% fit now and ready for my next move,” commented the Liberian international.

Laffor joined Sundowns from rivals SuperSport United in 2012 and went on to win five league titles with the Brazilians and also won the Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup.

