Baroka fight back to beat 10 men Chippa United

Bagaga ba Mphahlele returned to winning ways with their third win of the season having played five games.

The win sees them climb into the top eight of the 2020/2021Dstv Premiership log table. Baroka has walked away with two points out of their last three games losing once and drawing twice before their game with the Chilli Boys.

United looked good to walk away with all three points at the half time break when they opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Sandile Mthethwa found the back of the net.

The Chilli Boys took their foot off the pedal and allowed Baroka to overtake them in the race to maximum points at the end of 90 minutes.

Evidence Makgopa levelled the score in the 66th minute when Baroka’s persistence paid off. Striker Richard Mbulu extended Baroka’s lead when he directed a set-piece cross into the top right corner.

United were dealt another blow minutes later when Mduduzi Sibeko was sent off with a red card.

The red card took the fight out of Chippa United and allowed Baroka to keep the ball and wind down the clock.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.