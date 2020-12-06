PSL News 6.12.2020 05:52 pm

Baroka fight back to beat 10 men Chippa United

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Baroka fight back to beat 10 men Chippa United

Thoka Matsimela is now the head coach of Baroka FC, and faces his biggest test yet against Pirates. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Baroka FC took control of the match and were rewarded with three points.

Bagaga ba Mphahlele returned to winning ways with their third win of the season having played five games.

The win sees them climb into the top eight of the 2020/2021Dstv Premiership log table. Baroka has walked away with two points out of their last three games losing once and drawing twice before their game with the Chilli Boys.

United looked good to walk away with all three points at the half time break when they opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Sandile Mthethwa found the back of the net.

The Chilli Boys took their foot off the pedal and allowed Baroka to overtake them in the race to maximum points at the end of 90 minutes.

Evidence Makgopa levelled the score in the 66th minute when Baroka’s persistence paid off. Striker Richard Mbulu extended Baroka’s lead when he directed a set-piece cross into the top right corner.

United were dealt another blow minutes later when Mduduzi Sibeko was sent off with a red card.

The red card took the fight out of Chippa United and allowed Baroka to keep the ball and wind down the clock.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie

Music and streaming Give peace a chance: 40 years since John Lennon was shot on his doorstep

matric Outrage over matric paper rewrites in December

Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition