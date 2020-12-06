Zinnbauer believes Pirates could have done better 

This was the Buccaneers’ second consecutive draw, having played to a 1-1 against Baroka FC, before their tie with Cape City. However, Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer reckons his charges did well to get a point.

“It was a good effort from the boys. We fought hard for this point, I think 20 minutes we should have scored more, but again, I think we fought hard to come back,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

The Bucs coach praised his side for the work they have done recently and believes his charges could have done more than what they did in the match.

“We have a good squad, we have fighters, we have soldiers, so we just need to carry on and fight and something will come up. There were lots of positives, we just have to bury our chances. Anyway, I think we are really doing well. We were fantastic today (Saturday), we created so many chances, we just have to bury our chances, he added.

“I think you saw two post shots, a lot of chances. I think together maybe twelve or 50 I don’t know what we have for option to scoring,” said Zinnbauer.

“If you don’t score then you can’t win a game. We had the tactical hundred percent in the game and shape we needed for the game. Also, it was not easy against City, we know this like a good game, good team with ball possession, with defending structure.”

The Buccaneers coach maintained that his squad has to gelled and that Cape Town City player very well on the day.

“If I have a wish, I wish a top structure but you have an opponent and the opponent our opponent made a good work today. We cannot say they were bad, they had very, very good team today. But we found a solution and we won’t play a different structure,”he added.

“In this game, it was this structure maybe next week there’s another structure and the team is coming and team is following us and the team understand what we want and you’ll see it is always a step more, a step more, a step more. It’s the results ok, we know.”

Buccaneers will need to be extra more lethal next weekend if they want to lift the MTN8 Cup coming against Bloemfontein Celtic.

