Swallows coach blames the pitch for Arrows draw

The Dube Birds could only return to Johannesburg with a point from their game at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Abafana bes’thende came back from a goal down to share the points with the visitors. Both goals were scored in the first half with many opportunities created in the second half promising more goals but both sides had to settle for a point each.

Truter believes his chargers should have won the match and left it too late to secure all three points.

“I think we had it in our hands to win the game,” said Truter reflecting on the game. We scored earlier like we had planned to.”

“We conceded from a dead ball situation, and that is the only goal we conceded in the game. But it was a nice open game were both teams played very good considering the condition of the pitch and it taking lots of rain during the week and there was still a lot of water underneath it.

“Other done the pitch there was some good football played, as for the game there it is a point away from home and will take it and soldier on. Not that we wanted a clean sheet, but it took for two points. We also need to congratulate Arrows they have a good team.

Truter highlighted the decision making in the team as one reason that cost them two points in their away game against Arrows.

“It was in the last third and in the final decision we made that didn’t allow us to bury it. Not too happy with the point but I will take it.”

