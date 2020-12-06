Missed chances still getting Chiefs’ Hunt hot under the collar despite Champions League progress

Amakhosi could have beat their Cameroonian opponent, PWD Bamenda by at least a clean 5-0 had they been clinical in front of goals. A goalless draw t FNB Stadium on Saturday night was however enough to see the Naturena based side through on 1-0 aggregate. They had beat Bamenda 1-0 in the away leg last weekend.

“It’s disappointing again. Geez, we can be missing the chances we missed… the opportunities we get in front of goals… I don’t think in all my 30 years as a coach I have ever seen anything like it,” said Hunt after the match.

“So, it’s disappointing but the most important thing was to get through. But it certainly doesn’t lend itself to, I mean… anyway we are through.

“It could have been a big score in the first half alone. Same thing in the second half but we are not scoring. It’s been our problem the whole season. You cannot expect to keep a clean sheet every week, especially if you don’t convert the chances we get,” added the 56-year-old mentor.

The display was so bad that when Hunt was asked if there was anything he saw that he could work on going back to their DStv Premiership programme, he did he’d rather forget the game and start afresh when they host Black Leopards on Tuesday evening.

“Nothing. We just go to the next game and take it from there,” he said. And while h was happy that they didn’t concede in both legs of their Champions League fixture, he was still not too optimistic.

“We got two clean sheets, home and away but if you look at our position, let’s be fair, we are nowhere near a PSL standard. But we will get better.

“You can train all day, but you have to score (in the game to win) when you get the chances. It hasn’t been there for us.”

