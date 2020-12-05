Chiefs advance in Caf Champions League, but goalless draw at home is a dampener

Amakhosi won the tie 1-0 on aggregate, after they had scored an important goal in Limbe last weekend.

The draw however was a dampener as Amakhosi were expected to show their opponent who is boss especially at home. And their opponent’s disorganization made it look like Amakhosi would have a field day.

The game was originally set for Friday evening but Bamenda asked for a postponement after they couldn’t get their Visas on time, indicating shoddy administration. But on the field, Bamenda proved more organized as they gave as much as they took from Amakhosi and could have caused some heartache had they taken the few chances they created.

The game – which had been postponed from Friday to Saturday, and again postponed from a 6 pm kick-off to 7 pm and again to 8 pm, started on a high note with both sides looking for an early goal that would disarm the opponent.

But it was Chiefs who could have gone a goal up as early as the second minute as they made inroads on their opponent. But Khama Billiat couldn’t connect with Siphelele Ntshangase’s ball with only the keeper to beat.

Bamenda – who arrived in the country just a mere six hours before kick-off, did eventually get into the game and started pressing high up, but were let down by their final ball.

Amakhosi came close to an opener again 10 minutes into the game when Philani Zulu’s intended cross almost beat the keeper at the last post. And just a few minutes later, Zulu forced a save off Kerrido

Haschou as Amakhosi looked to seal the game early on.

Bamenda came close in the 20th minute as Amakhosi couldn’t clear their lines but their striker miscued his kick and Erick Mathoho managed to push the ball out for a corner kick.

Both got some chances in the first half but there was nothing clear cut although Chiefs really should have led going into the break.

Amakhosi mentor, Gavin Hunt made one change at half time, with Leonardo Castro coming on for Ntshangase as he looked to get the elusive goals.

And his team came close again to scoring 10 minutes into the second half when Benard Parker was set through on goal, but Haschou was quick off his line and got to the ball before the Amakhosi attacker.

Amakhosi had other chances to get the goal but it was just not to be on the day as all their efforts could bear any fruit. But the goal they scored in Cameroon ensured they advance to the next round.

