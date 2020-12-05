Financial trouble forces Baberwa owner to sell club

Glad Africa Championship side Baberwa FC is up for sale after the owner confirmed he couldn’t afford to maintain the club any longer.

The second tier club was hit hard by the suspension of football toward the end of last season. President Cyril Ramaphosa announce a national lockdown suspending all sporting activities in South Africa.

Baberwa has been put up for sale after what has been a challenging year financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When we started this project we set ourselves very ambitious targets and we were certain that we will achieve them,” the statement continued.

“This decision was not taken lightly but many alternatives were explored and in the end we were left with no choice but to sell the football club. It’s indeed a sad ending to a very ambitious and promising project.

Club management thanked the fans for their support since the club was formed.

“To the Baberwa Nation, we thank you for standing with us from day one, for painting football stadiums blue throughout GP, for every song & every cheer, your support has been immense & we are really saddened that we will not be able to reach the summit of SA football with you.”

