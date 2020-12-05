AmaZulu coach reveals why they signed Mahlambi and Mothwa

AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini believes Phakamani Mahlambi and Veli Mothwa will contribute immensely to their 2020/2021 Dstv Premiership campaign after joining the KZN side from Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

READ MORE: Arrows coach optimistic about facing Chiefs slayers Swallows

The duo joined Usuthu this week and were unveiled by the club president Sandile Zungu at a midweek press conference.

Mothwa signed a two-year deal with an option to extend his contract for an extra year when it expires, while Mahlambi completed his long-anticipated move to the KZN side from defending league champions Sundowns on a season-long loan deal.

“They are very good players both of them, we saw Veli and Chippa United and that’s why we were interested in him coming here,” explained Dlamini when commenting on the shot-stopper joining his side.

“He is a leader, he was the captain of Chippa United and we know Mahlambi is a very good players and we felt that we needed someone like him here in our team. We are very happy to have both of them hear,” said the coach who didn’t want to reveal too much of how the pair who slot into his squad.

Usuthu will square off with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC on Saturday afternoon in a league encounter in Limpopo at the Thohoyandou Stadium. Dlamini celebrated the return of some of his chargers who missed their 1-1 draw against Cape Town City last weekend due to injury.

“A lot of players who were not there for our game against Cape Town City are back and now they have been cleared by doctors. It gives us a lot of options,” said the coach.

“TTM have assembled a very strong and good squad, they have shown in their games that they are difficult to play against. It is not easy to go there (Thohoyandou) and play. We respect them but we are also going there to try and win the game.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.