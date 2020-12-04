Arrows coach optimistic about facing Chiefs slayers Swallows

Golden Arrows head coach Mandla Ncikazi is hopeful his team can beat Moroka Swallows this weekend in the DStv Premiership.

“I trust and believe our team can play and win against any opponent if we take all the opportunities we create and play at the intensity we train at,” said Ncikazi.

Swallows FC have proven they are not in the DStv Premiership to add numbers after impressive performances against the big sides in the top tier. The Dube Birds have not tasted defeat this season since gaining promotion from the Glad African Championship last season, winning three matches and sharing the spoils with their opponents on two occasions.

They are in second place behind defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns, with only two points standing between them reclaiming the top spot.

Ncikazi believes Swallows will come into their match, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, motivated by beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their previous league encounter.

Abafana Bes’thende will go in search of their second win this season and will hope to maintain their unbeaten record like their opponents. Ncikazi highlighted his side’s inability to convert all the chances they create during games, leaving them rueing missed chances.

“We are bracing ourselves for a very tough encounter against a highly motivated Swallows FC, that has done very well since their promotion, signing experienced players,” added Ncikazi.

“Their last result against Chiefs will give them a lot of confidence coming into this game, having said that we are well prepared as Golden Arrows. I am optimistic that we shall get a positive result on Saturday against a well-oiled Swallows,” concluded Ncikazi, looking ahead to their weekend’s match.

