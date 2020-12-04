Masutha plotting to counter AmaZulu strength

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC coach Joel Masutha says his side should focus on improving their tactics for their game against AmaZulu.

Both TTM and Usuthu have had a positive start to the season, each registering a win and a handful of draws, picking up points that have put them in the middle of the league table.

Masutha described coach Ayanda Dlamini’s charges as a full package that can adapt to all the demands of the game at each and every stage. He believes home ground advantage will work in their favour when they host the travellers from KZN.

“AmaZulu did very well in the bubble for them to even survive relegation and now they have added a lot of players who are tactical. Memela, Mlambo and Mulenga that is a lot of quality. This team can bring anything to the table, when the game demands physicality they can bring that aspect,” said Masuthu, speaking on their upcoming game with AmaZulu

“So they are a full package, but I believe in my players and the work we have do with them in preparation for this game. All three points will stay in Thohoyandou.”

The former Black Leopards coach says he is not too worried about losing Meshack Maphangule in the previous game, with the forward serving a one match suspension. Masutha says it will give the other players on his bench an opportunity to get game time and contribute to the team.

“It is a loss to us, he is a quality midfielder. He is helping out a lot defensively and offensively, but when one player is not available another has to put up their hand and say ‘I have been waiting for this’. I believe players who are in that position will make it difficult for him to come back and walk straight into the team.”

