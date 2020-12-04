Riekerink – Orlando Pirates is a top club

Cape Town City have endured a decent start to the DStv Premiership 2020/2021 season, but head coach Jan Olde Riekerink still knows that it’s going to be tricky against Orlando Pirates at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Champions League match against Bamenda could be a walkover if they fail to pitch.

The two sides’ meetings have been interesting in the past – the Buccaneers edged their most recent clash 1-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals earlier this season.

In the last five league games, the Mother City based club have recorded two wins, played two draws and suffered one loss.

The Cape side recorded wins against Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic, while drawing with Chippa United and AmaZulu FC and losing to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Pirates is a top club and it will be a very difficult game for us. I watched their last game, they were very good but didn’t create a lot of opportunities. Those are not easy games (coming up against) Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Sundowns and SuperSport United, but if we want to compete with these teams we have to show it,” said the Cape Town City mentor.

Looking at the way the team has began their campaign, Riekerink is content, but believes they could do much better, especially when it comes to creatinggoal scoring chances.

“I think that it’s acceptable with the way we perform, and I think if we aim to challenge for the top five we are little bit behind schedule. But I’m satisfied with the way we play and we can do better in terms of creating chances.”

Pirates, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a decent start into the season.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops have registered two wins and three draws in their last five fixtures.

The Soweto giants recorded victories against Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United, while playing to draws against Usuthu, Stellenbosch FC and Baroka FC.

Pirates draw against Bakgaga in their previous game ended their fou- game unbeaten run in all competitions and they will definitely be aiming for an away victory on Saturday.

The sides will be going into this encounter with only one point separating them, with the Buccaneers on nine points and sitting in third place on the log, while Cape City are sitting in position six on the standings with eight points in the bag.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.