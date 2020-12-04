Chiefs’ Champions League match could be a walk-over if Bamenda fail to pitch

Kaizer Chiefs’ Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg match could be declared a walk-over on Saturday evening with their opponent, PWD Bamenda possibly not making the trip in time for the 6pm kick-off at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Limbe-based Cameroonian side had written to Fifa and Amakhosi to ask for the game to be postponed to Sunday, citing visa issues as their reason for not being able to make it to South Africa before or on Friday. The game was initially scheduled for Friday evening at the same venue.

Amakhosi responded by suggesting Saturday evening as the best they can do to accommodate their visitors.

“We can confirm that there is no match that will take place tomorrow (Friday) as scheduled for FNB at 6pm. Bamenda have asked to play on Sunday due to Visa challenges. We want to play on Saturday. CAF will announce the new date. The ball is in their court,” Chiefs spokesman, Vina Maphosa said in a radio interview with SAfm on Thursday evening.

He said they couldn’t play on Sunday because they have a DStv Premiership engagement on Tuesday. “Part of the reason is that we play Leopards on Tuesday, hence we can’t play on Sunday. There are also logistical issues and also testing protocols due to Covid 19. So there is a lot that must be taken into account,” added Maphosa.

Amakhosi announced on Friday morning that Caf had set Saturday as the day for the match to be played.

“Caf have approved our proposal to play the match on Saturday 05 December 2020. We await the team’s arrival. Kick off is set for 6pm,” wrote Chiefs on their official Twitter account.

Bamenda had not arrived in South Africa as of yesterday afternoon and according to the rules for the competition, a club who fail to honour their fixture lose the match and can expect sanctions to imposed on them.

Amakhosi were, meanwhile, in pole position in any case to move into the next round of the continental showpiece having won the first leg away in Limbe 1-0.

