Mosimane says Ahly played the Sundowns way to win the Champions League again

Pitso Mosimane says he had to transform the way Al Ahly play, to match his former team Mamelodi Sundowns, in order for them to win the Caf Champions League.

Ahly beat Zamalek 2-1 in the final, to claim a first Champions League title in seven years, and the Red Devils head coach also says he was specifically hired by the Egyptian giants in October, because of his knowledge of how to beat their semifinal opponents, Wydad Casablanca.

Ahly thrashed Wydad 5-1 on aggregate to make the final, and then beat Zamalek, a team that had already beaten them twice in the 2019/20 season under previous head coach Rene Weiler.

“I changed the way we played, I put my software in, and to put your software in, you have to get rid of the software inside, like a laptop cleaning system,” said Mosimane, in conversation with the South African Football Journalists Association.

“I took out what had won Ahly the league (Mosimane arrived with five league games to go, and the Egyptian domestic title already secured) and everyone said why are you changing? I said ‘we need to play differently, the way we are playing in the league is not the right way to win the Champions League.’

“’It is totally different, and you can’t go the same way without winning … I am bringing the way Sundowns players, and you said you want the way Sundowns play. That thing won us (Sundowns) the (domestic) treble last season.’

“The mentality was totally different, and we won the Champions League against Zamalek. They brought someone who knows how to win against Zamalek. Wydad, I have played eight times, there was no excuse against Wydad. They (Ahly) said ‘you understand Wydad, you know Zamalek (Mosimane’s Sundowns beat Zamalek in the final to win the 2016 Champions League).’ Maybe that is why I was the right candidate.

“If you listen to the statements from Bibo (Mahmoud El Khatib, the Ahly president), he said ‘he knows the training pitches in Morocco, the stadiums in Morocco, in Egypt he has been in Alexandria, at the Borg El Arab Stadium, he has been in Cairo, he knows the mentality, he is the right guy’.”

“Foreigners don’t last long in this league. A local coach takes over until they find another foreigner. It has been like that since 1907. There is also pressure on Africans, outside North Africa, to coach Al Ahly.

“So thank God, it has gone the right way, we haven’t lost a game until now and ‘touch wood’ that doesn’t change. We have conceded the least number of goals, I will go a bit conservative if I feel I need to close a game, and if I feel it I can also turn the volume up. We average about two goals a game. Most importantly, I have changed the way we play and made us enjoy it.”

