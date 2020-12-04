Chiefs champions league match postponed  

Kaizer Chiefs are waiting for the Confederations of African Football (Caf) to announce the new date when Amakhosi will play the return leg against PWD Bamenda of Cameroon.

The Soweto giants were scheduled to host the Cameroon side at the FNB Stadium on Friday afternoon but PWD Bamenda couldn’t travel to South African in time asked for a match postponement from Caf.

Chiefs confirmed that the postponement was given the green light and both sides were waiting for Caf to announce a new date for the fixture. Maphosa said rescheduling the match for Sunday would affect the Amakhosi negatively as it would be too close to their Dstv Premiership clash against Black Leopards on Tuesday evening.

Leopards will be in Johannesburg at the FNB Stadium to face Chiefs. Maphosa says it would be a logistical nightmare playing against PWD Bamenda and Leopards at the same venue in two days.

Chiefs won the first round with a 1-0 scoreline courtesy of an Eric Mathoho injury-time goal.

“We can confirm that there is no match that will take place tomorrow as scheduled for FNB at 6pm. Bamenda have asked to play on Sunday due to Visa challenges. We want to play on Saturday. CAF will announce the new date. The ball is in their court,” told SAFM Maphosa.

“Part of the reason is that we play Leopards on Tuesday, hence we can’t play on Sunday. There are also logistical issues and also testing protocols due to Covid 19. So there is a lot that must be taken into account,” concluded.

