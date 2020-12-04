Sundowns confirm Laffor, Arendse departures

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with two of their longest-serving players, South African defender Wayne Arendse and Liberian attacker Anthony Laffor.

Pitso – Sirino wants to join Al Ahly

“Anthony Laffor and Wayne Arendse joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2012 from SuperSport United and Santos respectively,” said the club in a statement on Friday.

“The duo have played a vital role over the past eight years at the Brazilians.

“‘Snoti’ as he is known in the football circles is known best for mesmerising defenders and coming off the bench to score those clutch moment goals.

“Wayne, on the other hand, has been a rock-solid member of the defence. His leadership from the back has seen him don the captain’s armband on occasion and his aerial ability made him an offensive threat in the opponent’s box.

“Thank You gentlemen for the contribution you have given the club and the joy you have brought to the Yellow Nation!”

A special thanks to the 2 Sundowns legends who have given their time and efforts to the club and have been part of Masandawana’s success over the years. Wayne & Anthony’s accolades combined???? ⚽ 340+ games played

???? 22 trophies won#Sundowns #ThankYouWayne #ThankYouLaffor pic.twitter.com/YeMuJeroGb — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 4, 2020

Laffor and Arendse were both part of Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns team that won five league titles in seven seasons from 2013-2020.

While Laffor, now 35, made just one appearance for Sundowns in the whole of last season, but Arendse still played over ten league games, and even scored in Masandawana’s run to the Nedbank Cup title, as they completed a domestic treble.

Another raft of Sundowns signings, however, has seen the club decide to part company with the pair, who are now free agents.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.