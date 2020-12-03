Chiefs’ Champions League opponent asks for postponement of Friday’s return leg

Kaizer Chiefs say PWD Bamenda of Cameroon have asked for the second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary qualifying match, scheduled for this weekend, to be postponed.

READ MORE: Pitso – Sirino wants to join Al Ahly

Amakhosi were set to host the Cameroonian side at FNB Stadium on Friday afternoon, but on Thursday morning Amakhosi announced that Bamenda had written to Caf to ask for a postponement. They didn’t release the details or reasons for the postponement as yet.

“Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda have requested through CAF a postponement of our Caf Champions League second leg preliminary match scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, December 4. (This is a) Developing story. Further updates will follow,” the Naturena-based side wrote on their official Twitter account. The reasons for the postponement have not been made available but it could be traveling challenges on the side of Bamenda.

Update: Cameroonian side PWD Bamenda have requested through CAF a postponement of our CAF CL 2nd Leg Prelim match scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 4th December. Developing story. Further updates will follow.#Amakhosi4Life #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/W1MNXsRifX — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 3, 2020

Amakhosi have a one-goal advantage going into the second leg having beaten Bamenda 1-0 in Cameroon last weekend. Defender Erick Mathoho scored the important goal for Gavin Hunt’s side.

Hunt had admitted that while they have the lead, the job was not done yet as Bamenda had shown signs of having a fight in them and he expected them to come all out in their away leg.

“The most important thing is we scored the away goal. We can’t relax though, it’s like it’s only half time. We still have a whole game to play,” said Hunt.

“They have a good fight in their team. They are a strong and physical team. But hopefully we will have enough to try and make it a little easier and safer when we play in Johannesburg”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.