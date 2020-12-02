Ferreira disappointed with mistakes in Sekhukhune’s draw at Cosmos 

Sekhukhune United head coach Johnny Ferreira was upset with his team after they twice let Jomo Cosmos come from behind to draw 2-2 in their GladAfrica Championship match on Tuesday.Babina Noko, as the new GladAfrica Championship side from Limpopo are known, had a good start, beating Royal AM 4-0 last weekend but couldn’t replicate the performance out at Olen Park Stadium in Potchefstroom.

READ MORE: Ngcongca’s funeral postponed due to mother’s ill-health

The draw keeps them top of the standings with four points – at least until results for Wednesday’s games have been confirmed.

Ferreira lambasted the errors. “Mistakes happened and I am extremely disappointed because we got so many scoring chances. The players need to learn that in the GladAfrica Championship, teams don’t give up so easily until the very last minute,” Ferreira told the club’s official Facebook page afterward.

Babina Noko took the lead in the first half through Katlego Cwinyane. But Ezenkosi got back in it in the 61st minute. Sekhukhune took the lead again towards the end through Jabulani Maluleke but a late penalty saved Jomo Sono’s side blushes as they managed to force a share of the spoils.

There are three games fixtured for Wednesday afternoon with Cape Umoya United against Free State Stars. A win for the Spirited Ones could see them jump into first position.

Richards Bay are home to Cape Town All Stars, while JDR Stars hosts their homeboys, University of Pretoria. Kick-off for all three games is 3.30pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.