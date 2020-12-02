PSL News 2.12.2020 03:49 pm

Ferreira disappointed with mistakes in Sekhukhune’s draw at Cosmos 

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Ferreira disappointed with mistakes in Sekhukhune’s draw at Cosmos 

Johnny Ferreira, head coach of Sekhukhune FC. Pic: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

‘The players need to learn that in the GladAfrica Championship, teams don’t give up so easily until the very last minute,’ said the Sekhukhune head coach.

Sekhukhune United head coach Johnny Ferreira was upset with his team after they twice let Jomo Cosmos come from behind to draw 2-2 in their GladAfrica Championship match on Tuesday.Babina Noko, as the new GladAfrica Championship side from Limpopo are known, had a good start, beating Royal AM 4-0 last weekend but couldn’t replicate the performance out at Olen Park Stadium in Potchefstroom.

READ MORE: Ngcongca’s funeral postponed due to mother’s ill-health

The draw keeps them top of the standings with four points – at least until results for Wednesday’s games have been confirmed.

Ferreira lambasted the errors. “Mistakes happened and I am extremely disappointed because we got so many scoring chances. The players need to learn that in the GladAfrica Championship, teams don’t give up so easily until the very last minute,” Ferreira told the club’s official Facebook page afterward.

Babina Noko took the lead in the first half through Katlego Cwinyane. But Ezenkosi got back in it in the 61st minute. Sekhukhune took the lead again towards the end through Jabulani Maluleke but a late penalty saved Jomo Sono’s side blushes as they managed to force a share of the spoils.

There are three games fixtured for Wednesday afternoon with Cape Umoya United against Free State Stars. A win for the Spirited Ones could see them jump into first position.

Richards Bay are home to Cape Town All Stars, while JDR Stars hosts their homeboys, University of Pretoria. Kick-off for all three games is 3.30pm.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 In historic first, UK to introduce Covid-19 vaccine next week

Courts A braai brings the town of Senekal back together

horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing

General Daily News Update: 2020 strikes again… this time it’s PowerBall

Covid-19 Partying in a pandemic – festive season being used to boost domestic tourism sector


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition