‘Mathoho showed strikers how it’s done,’ says Chiefs’ coach Gavin Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has praised the clinical finish by Erick Mathoho who scored the crucial away goal for his team in their Caf Champions League preliminary round match in Cameroon last weekend, saying he executed it like a centre forward.

Mathoho’s second-half goal was enough to seal a crucial 1-0 win for Amakhosi and set them up for an easier task on home soil on Friday when they host PWD Bamenda.

“He scored a great goal – just how a striker should finish,” said Hunt. “But you could see he is rusty in his general play, he is slow and needs a little bit of game time to get up to speed.”

“Hopefully with a few games, he will be fine. His suspension hit us badly. He was out for a long time, then he came back and played a few games and was suspended. He would have had more games by now. But he has the experience to help us,” said the 56 year-old Hunt.

Chiefs are likely to be without Ramahlwe Mphahlele for the second leg, as the veteran defender had to be taken off in Cameroon with a hamstring problem.

“Rama is a big problem for us with the hamstring issue that he has,” said Hunt.

The former Bidvest Wits mentor said his team will not do any intensive training ahead of the second leg.

“They(Bamenda) have to come to us now, we are home. We won’t train with any intensity before Friday’s game. We will do some recovery and a little bit of work and see who we have available because we already have two concerns but I hope it doesn’t affect how we play. “