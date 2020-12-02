Ngcongca’s funeral postponed due to mother’s ill-health

The Ngcongca family have confirmed they have taken the decision to postpone the former Mamelodi Sundowns right back’s funeral.

Anele Ngcongca lost his life in a car accident in the early hours of Monday morning last week while driving home on the N2 highway in KZN.

Police confirmed the footballer was not driving the car at the time of the accident. The driver was said to be in hospital and is expected to be charged with culpable homicide.

The funeral service will now be held on 10 December in Ngcongca’s home town of Gugulethu at the Gugulethu Stadium.

Ngcongca’s sister Siyasanga confirmed the new date for the defender’s funeral and revealed their mother had asked for the footballer’s funeral to be moved to a different date.

Siyasanga said their mother had taken ill since the passing of Ngcongca, who had recently signed to join AmaZulu from Sundowns.

“We have to sadly postpone Anele Ngcongca Funeral as uMama is not well. She expressed that the funeral cannot continue without her. We made the decision that her health is important as a family and postponed the funeral. Details are on the poster below,” read the tweet from the late footballer’s sister.

