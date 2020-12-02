The five best signings of the transfer window (so far)

It was a quiet deadline day at the Premier Soccer League offices this week, despite the best efforts of a rather pointless countdown by the league on social media. There were, however, a couple of late deals for AmaZulu, who on Tuesday unveiled winger Phakamani Mahlambi and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

AmaZulu were big spenders in this transfer window, backed by new owner Sandile Zungu, though it hasn’t exactly shown in their results yet, with Usuthu picking up just one win from their first five league games. Luvuyo Memela has, however, shone since joining from Orlando Pirates, while other players have also hit the ground running with their respective teams.

Here, in no particular order Phakaaathi takes a look at the best signings of the transfer window thus far, after it slammed shut at midnight on Tuesday.

Peter Shalulile

The Namibian striker has slotted into the Sundowns line up brilliantly, with three goals already in a rampant Masandawana side, who are setting the early pace in the DStv Premiership. After topping the top flight scoring charts at Highlands Park last season with 16 goals, who knows how many Shalulile can get in the new campaign, with the kind of service he gets at Sundowns.

Kermit Erasmus

Erasmus has also been a part of Sundowns’ mesmerising attack this season, netting twice already, in games against Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs. Erasmus was a star for City in the bio-bubble.and has eight top flight goals in total in 2020. The 30 year old is finding some of his best striking form late in his career, with his 14 goals in all competitions for City last season his best tally ever. He may well break that again with Masandawana.

Wayde Jooste

Jooste was perhaps the most surprising of Pirates’ new signings this season, but has done well at right back, getting forward with menace and forming a part of a solid new-look defence, where he has even outshone Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo. The 29 year-old found the right pass to Deon Hotto on Saturday as Pirates scraped a 1-1 draw with Baroka FC and while Zinnbauer did not seem entirely happy with Jooste’s overall display, there is no doubt the right back is on his way up.

Luvuyo Memela

Memela has started the season like a man intent on proving Orlando Pirates were wrong to let him go to AmaZulu, with three goals in five league games already for Usuthu, including both goals in their only victory thus far this season, a 2-0 win over Black Leopards. Memela also played like a man possessed in AmaZulu’s season opener against the Buccaneers and is likely to play a key role if AmaZulu are to start climbing the league table.

Ruzaigh Gamildien

Swallows FC’s start to the season has been incredible to see and Gamildien, at 31, has played a major role in this, with two goals already in five league appearances as the Birds have climbed to second in the early DStv Premiership table. Gamildien did net 11 times for Steenburg United in the GladAfrica Championship last season but has never hit double figures in a top flight campaign – his best tally, indeed, is just four goals, with Bloemfontein Celtic way back in the 2012/13 season. Perhaps that will change this time around.

