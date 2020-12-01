SuperSport confirm Bafana international Daniels’ exit

SuperSport United have confirmed they have parted ways with Bafana Bafana international Clayton Daniels after the two parties couldn’t agree on a new contract.

United and Daniels couldn’t agree on the length of the new contract and decided to part ways.

Daniels believes he can still play competitive football for two more seasons and isn’t guaranteed a place in coach Kaitano Tembo’s squad. Club CEO Stan Matthews said the defender served the club well.

“Clayton has been a great player and a warrior for our club, helping us win all three domestic cups and compete in many finals, including the CAF Confederation Cup,” said club CEO Stan Matthews in a statement on the club’s official website.

“We understand his desire to play regularly, but as a club we have to also have an eye on the future and like Clayton was given a chance at a young age, we have players like Luke Fleurs and TT Dithlokwe who need to have regular game time.

“So we have agreed to release Clayton with immediate effect and wish him well in his future both on and off the field.”

Daniels thanked the club for signing him and trusting him with the responsibility of leading the club.

“So I wish all my SuperSport family the best and no one can take away the history we made together, it’s part of football and now I will be looking forward to finding a new club to finish my career.”

