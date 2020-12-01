 
 
Kambole has sadly wasted his opportunity to impress at Chiefs

local soccer 3 days ago

In the absence of Samir Nurkovic the Zambian had a great chance to get into the side and show what he is made of, but he’s let that slip away.

Sibongiseni Gumbi
01 Dec 2020
12:27:18 PM
Kambole has sadly wasted his opportunity to impress at Chiefs

Lazarous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Okay, before you think I stocked up on SAB-produced goods on Black Friday and have consumed a bit too much, let me level with you. When this season started and Chiefs didn’t have their top scorer from last season, the fearsome Samir Nurkovic, around, I felt it was a bad omen for Amakhosi. But it was also a good omen for a player like Lazarous Kambole. It was an opportunity for him to raise his hand and say, “Hey Gavin, forget Nurkovic, he’s overated anyway, here I am and I am capable.” It was a chance similar in a way to...

