Five things we learned from DStv and Caf games this weekend

It was a good weekend for South African teams in the continental competitions as Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic registered away victories in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

At home, Mamelodi Sundowns honoured their ex-player Anele Ngcongca, who passed away last Monday, with a 3-0 demolition of Stellenbosch FC.

Here are the five things we learned from the Dstv Premiership and Caf games this past weekend:

Good start for Chiefs and Celtic in Caf competitions

Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic got their Caf campaigns on a good start when they registered away wins. Amakhosi edged PWD Bamenda 1-0 in the Caf Champions League in Cameroon, while Siwelele beat Maniema Union of DRC 2-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup. Both games took place on Sunday.

Khune finally shows his worth as Chiefs return to winning

Itumeleng Khune pulled off some superb saves to keep Kaizer Chiefs in the game before defender Eric Mathoho scored the winning goal for Amakhosi six minutes from time. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper also saved a penalty as Chiefs made a winning return to the Caf Champions League by beating PWD Bamenda 1-0 in the first leg in Cameroon at the weekend. Prior to the weekend game, Khune and his fellow competitor Daniel Akpeyi had come under some scrutiny from some of the Chiefs fans following the club’s poor start to the season and his heroics in Cameroon could be what he needed to boost his confidence and to return to his best.

Sundowns honour Ngcongca with a big win

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to top of the DStv Premiership after handing Stellenbosch FC a 3-0 drubbing at home on Saturday. The win included an emotional tribute to their former defender Anele Ngcongca, who passed away in a car accident this week. It was an emotional moment when both teams paused to honour Ngcongca in the 16th minute [16 was the number Ngcongca worn by the late Bafana Bafana defender for most of his career]. Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane scored the goals for the Brazilians.

No happy return for Middendorp at Maritzburg

Ernst Middendorp’s fourth tenure as Maritzburg United head coach started on a poor note as they lost 2-1 at home to SuperSport United on Friday night. Middendorp was brought back to the club after the Team of Choice sacked Eric Tinkler after the club lost four of their first four opening matches. But the German coach was unable to stop the losing streak as Maritzburg went down to Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Pirates survive Baroka scare



Tshegofatso Mabasa saved Orlando Pirates from suffering their first league loss of the season when he came off the bench to net the equaliser in referee’s optional time against Baroka FC on Saturday. Bakgaga looked destined to register their third win of the season after Ananias Gebhardt had capitalised on Bucs goalkeeper Richard Ofori mistake in the 47th minute, but Mabasa made sure that Pirates kept their unbeaten run in the league, by scoring in the referee’s option time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.