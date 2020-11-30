Amajimbos win Cosafa Cup

South Africa claimed the winner’s trophy at the Cosafa Qualifiers for TOTAL U-17 AFCON, Morocco 2021 to lift the regional title in this age-group for the first time since 2002.

Amajimbos defeated holders Zambia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the decider in Nelson Mandela Bay to spark wild scenes of celebration.



Both sides had already qualified for the continental finals in Morocco, which will have been a major aim before the tournament, but Zambia will have to settle for the silver medal after losing the shoot-out.



South Africa also extend their record number of wins in the competition to three, one more than the Zambians.

Zambia took the early advantage in the final when they were awarded a penalty that was put away by Joseph Banda, who netted his fifth goal of the competition.

But Amajimbos Africa won a spot-kick of their own at the other end and Thabang Mahlangu levelled matters for the hosts.

There were a number of chances at either end in the reminder of the game, but the match went to penalties and when South Africa goalkeeper Enrique Erasmus saved two spot-kicks, he led his side to victory.

Earlier, Angola picked up the bronze medal when they defeated Malawi 2-1 in the third-place play-off.

Things started brightly for Malawi as Andrew Lameck gave them the lead inside a minute.

But Angola gradually grew in the game and when Jeremias Kossi and Custódio Hequele netted, the latter grabbing a fourth goal of the competition, they managed to claim the win.

South African Mduduzi Shabalala was named Player of the Tournament, while Banda picked up the Golden Boot for his five goals.

The Golden Glove for best goalkeeper was won by Zambia’s Eric Makungu, who had made a number of excellent saves throughout. Zambia also claimed the Fair Play award.

Meanwhile, Banda and Shabalala have also been selected to travel to Spain in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the standard of the professional game in that country.

LaLiga is giving the duo the chance early next year and so that they can experience the rich football culture in one of the world’s great soccer nations.

The two boys were chosen by the Technical Study Group at the tournament and get to train with teams in Spain, take in the sights and sounds of the country, and, COVID-19 willing, take in a LaLiga match.

LaLiga afforded the same opportunity to two girls from the recent Cosafa Women’s Under-17 Championship, with Zambian Tisilile Lungu and South Africa’s Jessica Wade chosen.

Cosafa has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with LaLiga that will see them partner on a number of exciting initiatives over the next few years.



