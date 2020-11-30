Al Ahly provide update on Sundowns’ Sirino transfer

Al Ahly have provided an update on their pursuit of Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gastón Sirino.

Sirino has been linked with a move to the Red Devils for some time, with the player reportedly expressing his desire to leave Sundowns to reunite with his former coach Pitso Mosimane at the African champions.

Speaking to Kingfut, Al Ahly’s director of football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz said it was possible that the negotiations could be delayed for another period or be abandoned.

“I do not have the final details about the negotiations with Sirino. The file is currently in the hands of the Head of Transfers Amir Tawfik,” said Abdel-Hafiz.

“It is possible to delay the negotiations with him for another period, this is very possible, and it is also possible that we don’t sign him at all,” he added.

With their foreign quota full, the Red Devils would be forced to let go of one of their foreign players.

Geraldo and Aliou Badji are said to be the players that will leave the club.

“Some of our foreign players are nearing to exit the club,” Abdel-Hafiz revealed.

“Badr Benoun and the new players will be in our squad for the Ittihad of Alexandria game in the Egypt Cup,” he concluded.

Al Ahly, who recently won the Caf Champions League, are set to face Ittihad of Alexandria in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

