Mngqithi impressed with Sundowns’ lethal attacking trio

The level of unselfishness displayed by Mamelodi Sundowns’ marksmen against Stellenbosch FC pleased Manqoba Mngqithi after his three attackers each got a goal in the dominant 3-0 DStv Premiership win over the Mother City campaigners on Saturday.

Themba “Mshishi” Zwane, Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shalulile all scored and provided an assist, just as they were unselfish last time out in a 4-3 thriller against AmaZulu. The trio share 10 DStv Premiership goals among themselves after five games, with Zwane leading the goalscoring

charts with five goals.

“I just appreciate the brotherhood that I see among our players. Peter passed to “Mshishi” last week in two situations and Kermit has done the same and “Mshishi” has also done the same for Kermit. That brotherhood is more important because they are all in competition, they are trying to score as many goals for themselves but the

relationship, … and selflessness makes it possible for us to keep climbing the ladder of success,” said Mngqithi.

“I just wish that we can maintain that level of selflessness because we have got a lot of good players and we can be a little bit more prepared to work for one another … at times we are not all going to score, but as long as we can consistently try to work for the team,” he added.

One cannot begin to emphasise how emotional this game was, as it marked the first match since the untimely passing of Anele Ngcongca. Mngqithi has revealed that the next 15 games will also be played in Ngcongca’s honour.

“Anele was wearing jersey no.16 and we wanted to make sure that we keep that in our minds and celebrate in the 16th minute of the game and we did that very well with the support of the match officials and the opposition (there was a round of applause for Ngcongca in the 16th minute of Saturday’s game). We are also dedicating 16 games to Anele, with this one being the first. We have to make sure that we live up to his attributes as a player. He was selfless and had humility and he never wanted to lose,” said Mngqithi.

“One must appreciate what Stellenbosch did (joining the tribute) because not many teams can support the effort that we made to celebrate the life of Anele and they did that without any complaint. Everybody from the technical team were together with us, wearing the same t-shirts to celebrate Anele.”

