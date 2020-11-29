Zinnbauer backs Ofori after Baroka blunder

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer defended goalkeeper Richard Ofori after a rare error handed Baroka a simple goal in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw with the Buccaneers on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

The Ghanaian dropped an innocuous free kick right at the feet of Ananias Gebhardt, just a minute into the second half and while a late Tshegofatso Mabasa goal earned Pirates a point, it was a disappointing result for Pirates on their own pitch.

Ofori has been very good since joining Pirates this season, conceding just three goals in six games in all competitions, and Zinnbauer did also mention that the 27 year-old had not been feeling good at half time.

“It is not a problem for me,” said Zinnbauer after the match.

“He has saved us well before, and now he has made a mistake we have to accept it is not normal. He knows very well what he did but you can’t change it. He is a good goalkeeper in the past games we have always said ‘wow, he is very stable.’ Now he has made a small mistake, even at half time he said he did not feel so good, I don’t know.

“The team fought for him, it was not enough, but we got a point.”

Zinnbauer was full of praise for Mabasa, meanwhile, as for the second time in a week he came off the bench to grab a crucial goal. Against SuperSport United, the young Pirates striker netted the winner right at the death, and in stoppage time on Saturday, he was in the right place to steer Deon Hotto’s cross past Oscarine Masuluke.

It has been a great return to the team for Mabasa after injury.

“I am very happy we have him here, he needs a little time for 90 minutes, but at the moment we are happy …. he is always in the right position and he scored,” said the Pirates coach.

The Buccaneers’ next game is a tricky-looking trip to Cape Town City on Saturday, with Zinnbauer’s side now four points behind Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

