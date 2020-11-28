Sundowns honour late Ngcongca in demolition of Stellies

Mamelodi Sundowns are back on top of the DStv Premiership after a 3-0 hammering of Stellenbosch that also included an emotional tribute to their former defender Anele Ngcongca, who passed away this week in a car accident.

With a touch of class, both teams paused to honour Ngcongca in the 16th minute – 16 was the number Ngcongca donned for most of his career.

Masandawana were in cruise control the whole game and they had already taken the lead at that point through Peter Shalulile, seven minutes after kick-off. Kermit Erasmus provided the assist with a pin-point cross finding Shalulile’s head, who then slotted it into the back of the net for the third time in the DStv Premiership.

Shalulile became the goal-provider in the 26th minute, returning the favour to Erasmus. The 30-year-old gave Lee-Raoul Langeveldt no chance with his powerful shot. Before he was substituted, Erasmus was involved in yet another goal, this time providing his second assist of the match, finding Themba Zwane in the box.

Cool and collected as always, “Mshishi” slotted past Langeveldt to find his fifth goal of the season as Downs players held up a t-shirt bearing Ngcongca’s face every time they found the back of the net. The Brazilians then made wholesale changes, bringing on Lesedi Kapinga as he made his first appearance since joining Sundowns.

Veteran defender Tebogo Langerman, Aubrey Modiba and Haashim Domingo also came on to see out Sundowns’ fourth win of the season as they remain without blemish in the league so far. Sundowns will be back in action in the league in about a week from now when they travel to the Harry Gwala Stadium to face struggling Maritzburg United.

