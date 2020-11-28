Mabasa spares Pirates blushes after Ofori howler

A stoppage-time strike from Tshegofatso Mabasa earned Orlando Pirates a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Baroka FC in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Mabasa came off the bench for the second game in a row to score for the Buccaneers. His late strike against SuperSport on Sunday earned Pirates a 2-1 win and this time he was on the spot in the six-yard box after Deon Hotto had steered a long pass from Wayde Jooste across the face of goal.

Pirates would have gone into this game at Orlando Stadium looking for all three points, but they nearly didn’t get any after a blunder from new Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori handed Baroka the lead on a plate just a minute into the second half.

Ofori dropped an innocuous free kick at the feet of Ananias Gebhardt, who probably couldn’t believe his luck as he fired into the net.

Pirates were the more aggressive team from the start but just didn’t have their shooting boots on as they failed to properly test Oscarine Masuluke in the Bakgaga goal.

Zakhele Lepasa was the first to miss the target just after the half hour mark, dragging his shot wide at the near post. Masuluke then did well to palm away Paseka Mako’s dangerous cross but from the follow up, Pirates again failed to test the Baroka ‘keeper.

After taking the lead, Baroka, looking for a third win in five league matches this season, had chances to kill the game off but Tshediso Patjie shot wide from the edge of the area and Phelelani Shozi also missed the target.

Mabasa came on in the 61st minute and also missed a chance at the near post but made up for it right at the death to maintain Pirates’ unbeaten start to the season, even if overall, Josef Zinnbauer’s side should be disappointed with just a point at home.

