Grobler brace helps SuperSport deepen Maritzburg misery

Maritzburg United’s losing streak got worse on Friday night when they lost 2-1 to SuperSport United at the Harry Gwala Stadium, the Team of Choice falling to their fifth defeat in a row in the DStv Premiership this season,

Maritzburg, who have appointed Ernst Middendorp as head coach again in a bid to revive their fortunes, were unlucky in the sense that they had a goal wrongly flagged offside in the second half, and just after Bradley Grobler netted SuperSport’s winner.

It was a tale of first-half errors that led to United and SuperSport’s opening goals. The hosts drew first blood in the 8th minute when Thabiso Kutumela fired a shot at Ronwen Williams, who parried the initial shot, but as Onismor Bhasera tried to clear the danger, his attempt ricocheted onto the United goalie’s thigh and into the back of the net.

A couple of minutes later, Matsatsantsa A Pitori almost found the equaliser through Ghampani Lungu, who did everything right to beat Maritzburg’s defence and he lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange, after he had come off his line with his defence beaten for pace.

Lungu’s attempt was headed for the back of the net until defender Daniel Morgan made an effort to chase the ball and in the nick of time managed to clear it off the line.

However, the visitors eventually got their noses back in the game in the 14th minute courtesy of a Bradley Grobler strike.

Grobler’s goal came after veteran defender Nazeer Allie hit the ball with his heel as he was tracking Evans Rusike. The ball unexpectedly bounced off Allie’s heel to the alert Grobler, who made no mistake.

Just after the hour mark, the 32-year-old striker went on to score his second of the game and his 52nd United goal in all competition as his brace helped SuperSport return to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Orlando Pirates last time out.

