Malesela aiming to extend TS Galaxy’s good run

With a win and three draws in their first four games, it may not be a dream start for TS Galaxy but coach, Dan Malesela believes it is good enough.

The Rockets launched themselves in the DStv Premiership with a draw at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, which was followed by a win at home against AmaZulu FC, then came consecutive goalless draws at Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC.

They have scored two goals and conceded one in the process, and the clouds that have always hanged over Malesela’s head which is his teams’ inability to score have started gathering again.

“It is not such bad start,” he insists. “I think it is fairly okay considering where we are now in terms of the points and the space between us and the clubs at the top,” he explained.

The six points they have collected puts them in a comfortable seventh position on the log, five points from the top where the Dube Birds sit pretty well.

“You know, sometimes we could have done better and gotten more points but you still have to appreciate what you have now, that puts you in the position you are in.”

Up next for the Rockets are Golden Arrows who have two wins, a draw and a loss earning themselves seven points and a place above Galaxy.

“The Arrows game becomes a must win, obviously because we are at home – our second game at home. We have to get those points at home. That’s what you have to do with your home ground, otherwise there’s no reason to have a home ground. You have to use it (home ground advantage) to the maximum.

“I think we should do that, we need to get the opponents worried when they come to our home and think ‘ey, these people don’t lose at home’. We need to win at home at all times so we can have some physiological effect over them.

“If you win all your home games, you are sitting pretty with 45 points. And when you pick them here and there (on the away games) it puts you in a very good position. It’s not an easy task but it is something that can be achieved,” added Malesela.

What gives Malesela hope despite his team’s lack of goals, is that they are not conceding.

“I always say that as long as you keep clean sheets, you have a chance of winning games. It can be 1-0, or 2-0… You will never lose if you don’t concede and you have a bigger chance of winning matches. So, it is now for us to convert the chances we get.”

