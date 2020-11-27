Zinnbauer cautious as in-form Pirates face Baroka

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer is keeping his feet firmly on the ground, as the Buccaneers head into today’s DStv Premiership encounter with Baroka FC with a chance to make it five wins in a row in all competitions.

Pirates have recovered from a slow start to the season – they drew their first two league games, to rack up a series of wins, including a demolition of Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinals.

“Four games in a row, we are happy, but there are a lot of games ahead,” said Zinnbauer, whose side have also beaten Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United in the league.

“The past is finished … the next game is important. We must fight now for the next game, against Baroka, they are a team that was first in the table. It will not be easy.”

Baroka, indeed, won their first two league games of the campaign, but have gone backwards of late, drawing with Golden Arrows and then losing to top flight newbies TTM. Club management have also controversially sacked Dylan Kerr, after placing him on suspension, with new head coach Thoka Matsimela facing his biggest test yet against the Buccaneers.

It is Pirates who are on the front foot and who would be heavy favourites to win this game in any case, especially after they strengthened their squad in many areas ahead of the new season.

Pirates also received a boost this week with the news that last season’s Premiership joint-top scorer, Gabadinho Mhango, has returned to full training. Mhango has missed Pirates’ last three matches, but has not been missed too much, largely because of the fine form shown by a rejuvenated Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa has two goals in all competitions thus far and netted his first in the league when he netted a penalty against SuperSport United on Sunday. Tshegofatso Mabasa also made his first appearance of the campaign as a late substitute in that match, and struck a late winner.

