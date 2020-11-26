Chippa’s Nigerian striker Kwem open to Bafana Bafana call-up 

Chippa United’s Nigerian-born striker Augustine Kwem has revealed his ambition to play for a national team at the Afcon and the World Cup, and that he would be open to a Bafana Bafana call-up.

Kwem said he arrived in South Africa to play in the lower ranks and now understands the local game as he has risen to the top. Speaking to the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Thursday afternoon, he said he knows the competition is tough at both the Super Eagles and Bafana.”I have an ambition to represent ‘a national team’, not my national team,” he said laughing shyly. “I’m joking, whichever comes (first)… I know there is a lot of competitiveness everywhere. But if I get a call-up, I will take it,” he added.

Asked if he meant that he would be open for a Bafana call-up, he said: “Yeah, I am open to it… as long as I can play Caf (Afcon) and at the World Cup, then it’s a dream come true. And then when I sleep at night, I will sleep fulfilled.

“There are quality striker in both countries, I don’t want to lie. (In SA) The likes of Brad Grobler, he’s exceptional that guy. Technique wise… I played against him both home and away (last season). He scored a brace against us when we went to Pretoria. The likes of (Kermit) Erasmus as well, he scored against us too. Those are the guys who have been around, and those of us who still young look up to them and we want to reach the levels they’ve reached.

“The thing is to trust the process and not to give yourself challenging roles, but at the same time challenge yourself to get better. Set the targets and other things will follow,” explained the 23-year-old, who arrived in South Africa when he was a lot younger and started his career at lower league teams.