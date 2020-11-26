Ex-Chiefs coach Middendorp rejoins Maritzburg United

As expected, Maritzburg United have announced the appointment of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp as the new club head coach.

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that Middendorp had left Ethiopian giants Saint George and that he was on his way to Maritzburg to have talks with the club for a possible return and now the Team of Choice has announced his return.

The German mentor. who is in fourth spell at the club, replaces Eric Tinkler who was shown the door following a poor start to the 2020/21 season.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia is looking forward to having Middendorp back at the club and feels he’s the perfect appointment for the current situation which the team finds itself in.

“We extend a warm welcome home to Ernst and we look forward to renewing what has always been an amicable relationship,” Kadodia told the club’s website.

“At this point, after a tough start to the season, some stability is crucial. With Ernst knowing the club inside out, understanding the culture of the team, we are confident that he’s the best man for the job and will be able to hit the ground running.

“We believe his temperament, his intricate knowledge of our club, and his vast experience over many years in the Premier Soccer League, is what the team needs right now.

“We trust that together with Ernst, everyone at the club will work hard and pull together in the same direction to get this season back on track,” added Middendorp.

Middendorp has three previous spells with the Team of Choice having arrived for his first spell in the KwaZulu-Natal Capital City in 2009.

His second stint was between January 2012 and October 2013 and the third was from December 2015 until November 2016.

