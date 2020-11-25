Malesela wants players to stop driving at night or early in the mornings to avoid accidents

TS Galaxy coach, Dan Malesela has urged coaches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to try and find ways to discourage their players from traveling late at night or too early in the morning, unless it is really necessary.

Malesela says a worrying pattern of players dying in car accidents in the early hours of the morning is something that calls for immediate attention.

He was speaking on the aftermath of the death of former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender, Anele Ngcongca who parished in a car accident on Monday morning. Ngcongca’s carwash involved in an accident while he was traveling from KwaDlangezwa to Durban where he was set to be unveiled as an AmaZulu FC player.

“Look, you cannot start to look at this and try to describe how it could have been averted (because it has already happened) or whatever. Condolences to his family, we have lost one of our soldiers,” said Malesela.

“I am however worried about the growing trend of our players passing on like this. I am hoping something will be done. I am appealing to all the coaches to speak to their players to say, ‘look, you need to take care of yourself and don’t travel at times that will not be comfortable because to be honest, sleep is one thing that is just important for every person. You can’t stop yourself when you have to sleep. I am just worried with the way our players are dying.

“Maybe it is time for us as coaches to speak to our players about the times to rest. But you don’t know, maybe a person was going to an important appointment, or whatever it was. But it is worrying that our players pass-on in almost the same way. It’s really painful,” he said.

