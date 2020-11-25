Zinnbuaer lauds Lepasa’s contributions 

The former TS Galaxy goal-poacher has scored two goals for the Buccaneers already this season, with his latest goal helping the club beat SuperSport United 2-1 in a DStv Premiership clash last weekend.

Lepasa, who was recently with the South African national Under-23 side for the two international friendly games against Saudi Arabia – has been described as a player who is always eager to score and works very hard by his coach Zinnbauer.

“I had to wake him up, he was not always ready for what we want. But we know his quality, he works very well with the ball and without the ball. Even the penalty situation, he is the one who was fouled. It was a good combination with Nkanyiso Zungu,” said the Bucs coach.

“He is hot, he wants always to score and he is a player who always wants to win games. He does all of that and we are happy about this (his performance). But we need a little time for improvement from what we want in the game, but at the moment we are happy about this.”

The junior national team striker who is a Buccaneer academy graduate spent some time on loan at Galaxy while the club was still playing in the first division.

His return to Pirates last season was prompted by his display for The Rockets in the 2018/2019 campaign.

Lepasa was one of the key players at Galaxy, helping the club beat Kaizer Chiefs in final of the Nedbank Cup.

He scored the only goal of the match through a well taken penalty kick at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium.

He was subsequently named the Nedbank Player of the Tournament.

He returned to Pirates for the 2019/2020 season making a couple of appearances with the competition for a startling line-up quite intense at Bucs.

Having started well this season, Lepasa might just be a key player for Pirates as the club continues their quest for a fruitful campaign.

