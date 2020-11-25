Truter happy to have won ‘awful’ game against Chiefs

Following his victory against Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter said he was not pleased with the display shown by both teams in the first half at Dobsonville Stadium .

A goal by substitute Joseph Mhlongo was enough to earn the Birds a shock 1-0 win over the struggling Amakhosi outfit on Tuesday night.

The victory moved Swallows to the top of the DStv Premiership table.

“What an awful game to watch in the first half. But I think it was the excitement, it’s our first season back in the PSL, we do have experienced guys but the youngsters were excited, got carried away by the occasion, it’s Chiefs, not just another game,” Truter told SuperSport TV after the match.

“It showed, it was long ball after long ball, me and Gavin (Hunt) had a go at one another, ‘what game is this we’re watching?’

“We managed to settle in the second-half, calmed them down, told them to enforce the structure and keep the ball better. So the second-half was more better, I’m just happy for Joe (Joseph Mhlongo), came back from a long (injury) lay-off, didn’t have much of pre-season, we wanted to give him 20 minutes, well he scored the goal,” he sadded.

“Our pressing game is low, some of the guys lost energy, the gas was gone, we had to make changes in the front line, also Sammy Seabi, it was his first start today, he also ran out of legs, we had to replace him. From my opinion, at that time we were dominating and we didn’t want to change much,” commented Truter.

Swallows are not playing this coming weekend. They will next face Golden Arrows away at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium next week Saturday.

