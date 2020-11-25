Sundowns legend backs ‘fatigued’ Chiefs star Billiat to find lost form

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Ndlovu has linked Khama Billiat’s loss of form to the number of games he has played in recent seasons.

Billiat’s form has hit a snag since moving to Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he worked with Ndlovu, who was the club’s team manager under the mentorship of coach Pitso Mosimane and his assistants Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

The Zimbabwean international has failed to inspire Amakhosi in the 2020/2021 season after Gavin Hunt took over from German coach Ernst Middendorp. Billiat’s class has shown from time to time in some matches like Amakhosi’s 2-2 draw with Golden Arrows where he assisted striker Leonardo Castro to score a brace. Ndlovu believes Billiat needs rest to regain his form.

“There are a lot of things going around a player, involving fatigue and mental (issues), but loss of form is just a temporary thing, but it’s how you come back,’’ Ndlovu told the Herald.

Ndlovu recalled how he would deal with losing form during his playing days.

“How I managed all these things, during my playing days, was you look at what can bring you back into the game, so you have to contribute for the team, with or without the ball,’’ said Ndlovu.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to Swallows FC on Tuesday night, failing to get one shot on target, and Billiat has not scored all season. Only Leonardo Castro, of Chiefs’ attacking players, has hit the back of the net.

