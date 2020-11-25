Amajimbos edge closer to Cosafa final 

The South Africans played to a 2-2 draw against Malawi in the first game but were able to register maximum points in their clash with Angola, beating them 2-1.

It was an improved performance from the first game as they wasted numerous goal-scoring opportunities against the Malawians.

Mduduzi Shabalala had another sterling performance for the team which was topped by his second goal of the tournament.

The youngster gave Amajimbos the lead towards half-time, leaving South Africa to go into the break in the driving seat. But, after the interval, Angola pushed hard in their quest to find the equalising goal.

In the 56th minute, Jeremias Kossi answered Angola’s prayers as he found the back of the net to level matters.

Amajimbos didn’t sit back after that and continued to pile the pressure at their opponents in search of a goal that will see them go back up front in the game.

It didn’t take them that long to once again take the lead as Keaviano Francis scored what would be the winning goal in the 61st minute.

The tie ended 2-1 as Amajimbos collected their first three points of the restarted tournament.

South Africa coach Vela Khumalo believes Angola were good opponents but says his players were tactically on point and played according to instructions.

“We played a good team (Angola), a team we lost against in the qualifiers back in 2016. However, I think tactically we were spot on, we planned well for them and I am happy for my boys and how they carried the plan,’’ said Khumalo.

Amajimbos face Zambia in the last group game on Thursday.

The host nation only needs a point to book their spot in the Cosafa Final to be played on Sunday and to qualify for the 2021 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Going into the last group games, Zambia top the log with six points and they have already booked their spot in the final. Whereas Amajimbos are in second place with four points, followed by Malawi with one points while Angola are yet to register any points.

