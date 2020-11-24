Hunt ‘disappointed’ again as Swallows fly past Chiefs

PSL News 24.11.2020 10:30 pm

Sibongiseni Gumbi
“Obviously disappointed… They had one chance and they scored. They weren’t much of a threat the whole night, I don’t think there was any threat at all. But you have to score,” said Hunt in a TV post-match interview. 

Disappointed is a word that looks like will be on Gavin Hunt’s lips more and more often after games as his Kaizer Chiefs team continues to stutter along in their DStv Premiership campaign. Amakhosi were caught with a sucker punch by Swallows FC who scored late to claim the full points at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night.

Joseph Mhlongo’s 86th-minute goal was all it took for Hunt’s team to register a second defeat in five games they have played so far in the league. Chiefs have also drawn twice in the Premiership and won just once.

Hunt made some changes in the second half, trying to remedy the situation and get a result from the game.

“You run out of (options)… there is no structure and it becomes an end-to-end game, we want some structure in the game. But obviously we have got to try and play players, you know. It is what it is.”

Swallows’ Brandon Truter admitted that the game was as exciting as watching paint dry, especially in the first half.

“What an awful game to watch, especially in the first half. I think it was excitement. It is our first season back in the top flight, yeah we do have some experienced guys but the youngsters were a little bit over-excited with the occasion. I mean it’s Chiefs, it’s not just another game for them.

It was long ball after another long ball, in fact me and Gavin had a go at each other asking ‘what game is this we watching’. But ja, we sat then down at half the and told them to enforce our structure and second half we were better,” said Truter.

He also said he was happy for the goal scorer, Joseph Mhlongo whom they signed after he was discarded by Black Leopards.

“I am just happy for Joe, he just came back from a long layoff and didn’t do much preseason and we aim to give him 20 or so minutes and he came and score the goal.”


