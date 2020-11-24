PSL News 24.11.2020 05:04 pm

Chiefs have no time to waste as they look for a second win at Swallows

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Gavin Hunt is looking to engineer a comeback on Sunday. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“After playing on Saturday and having to play on again Tuesday, you can only go through a few things and talk about it,” said Hunt ahead of their clash with Golden Arrows.

Kaizer Chiefs have had a slow start to their DStv Premiership campaign, with a win, a loss and two draws in their first four games. But while the results have not been favourable, coach Gavin Hunt says they go to every game with the same mentality – looking to win.
Hunt will hope that mentality works on Tuesday night when they meet Premiership newcomers, Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium, with the game penciled for a 7.30pm kick-off.
“We also watched a few video clips but nothing more than that. I don’t believe in keeping a consistent team. We don’t have too many options now, but we will try to play majority of the players.”
Hunt also admitted that his team, who put what is perhaps their best performance so far in a 2-2 draw at Golden Arrows, are far from being stable.
“As mentioned before, we still have a long way to go to get to what I deem a good team. Swallows are a good team, with good pace and have made good signings. They are among the top teams. When you look at the league, the teams that have beefed up their squads are doing well, and we are in a unique position and we have made the best out of the squad we’ve got.
“We are going into each and every game with the mindset to win. There is no negativity of going there looking for a point.  You start with a good mindset and the game itself will dictate how we play.”

