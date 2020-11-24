Chiefs’ Ngcobo gears up for derby clash

Kaizer Chiefs will face Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership encounter on Tuesday evening. In what will be Amakhosi’s third Soweto derby this season, with the other two ending in defeats to Orlando Pirates, young midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo stressed the importance of claiming maximum points against last season’s Glad Africa Championship winners.

“For us it is important to get three points so that we gain confidence and belief moving forward,” said Ngcobo.

“We expect them to come out and attack,” he adds. “We know they are also strong at the back. They have conceded one goal this season and if we apply ourselves well, we will be able to get the win. I am confident of that.”

Ngcobo revealed his disappointment at not beating Golden Arrows in their previous league encounter. Chiefs came back from a goal down for striker Leonardo Castro to score a brace. But Abafana bes’thende had the last laugh when goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was beaten by a curler from Nduduzo Sibiya for the equaliser.

“I felt we were unlucky against Arrows. We were supposed to win the game, but we played a draw, we might not have been clinical enough in front of goal, but these are things we can improve on. I know we will,” said Ngcobo reflecting on the previous match before clubs went into the Fifa international break.

Ngcobo has made a notable impact in the Chiefs line up since the start of the season with many teams fielding a player to stick with him during games, the Chiefs development graduate says he is motivated by being targeted.

“It gives me positive energy if the opponents are focused on me,” said Ngcobo. “I don’t put myself under pressure by overthinking anything. I stay focused and will continue to go out and play for the team and the badge.”

