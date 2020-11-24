PSL News 24.11.2020 11:55 am

‘Lala ngoxolo, Anele’ – tributes continue to pour in for the late Ngcongca

Ntokozo Gumede
‘Lala ngoxolo, Anele’ – tributes continue to pour in for the late Ngcongca

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 01: Anele Ngcongca during the South African national soccer team press conference at Milpark Garden Court on September 01, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

“I am saddened by the death of one of our own, Anele. We received the news this morning (Monday),” said Alex Shakoane.

Mamelodi Sundowns veteran club official Alex Shakoane, who heads the supporter mobilization portfolio nowadays, has become the latest to offer his condolences to Anele Ngcongca’s family.

READ MORE: Ngcongca’s sister pays tribute to the footballer a giant has fallen

The former Masandawana and Bafana Bafana defender lost his life on Monday morning in KwaZulu-Natal on the N2, where was understood to be travelling to link up with DStv Premiership side AmaZulu, who had acquired his services on loan from the capital city-based side.

The vehicle which was found beyond repair is understood to be that of the lady who is said to have been behind the steering wheel. The said lady was taken to hospital as Ngcongca, 33, was declared dead on the scene.

“On behalf of our club president, Patrice Mostepe, the board of directors, the management, the technical staff under the leadership of the three coaches, the players and the supporters, we are saying you are not alone, we have also lost somebody who we loved very much. We are saying to the family, please know that the family of Sundowns football club, the yellow nation, is with you. Lala ngoxolo Anele,” he added.

Having plied his trade in Belgium for Racing Genk for about a decade, Ngcongca leaves behind a legacy of three domestic league titles with Downs, and one league crown in Belgium, where he also collected two gold medals in the Belgian Cup. Ngcongca was also part of the Sundowns squad that beat Congolese side TP Mazembe in the Caf Super Cup at Loftus Versfeld in 2017.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


Black Friday

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump still not conceding but finally agrees to Biden transition

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759

Education Motshekga fumes as another matric paper is leaked

Personal Finance Consumers warned of overspending on Black Friday, but will they listen?

Personal Finance What if your employer does not pay your bonus or 13th cheque this year?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition