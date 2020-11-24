‘Lala ngoxolo, Anele’ – tributes continue to pour in for the late Ngcongca

Mamelodi Sundowns veteran club official Alex Shakoane, who heads the supporter mobilization portfolio nowadays, has become the latest to offer his condolences to Anele Ngcongca’s family.

The former Masandawana and Bafana Bafana defender lost his life on Monday morning in KwaZulu-Natal on the N2, where was understood to be travelling to link up with DStv Premiership side AmaZulu, who had acquired his services on loan from the capital city-based side.

The vehicle which was found beyond repair is understood to be that of the lady who is said to have been behind the steering wheel. The said lady was taken to hospital as Ngcongca, 33, was declared dead on the scene.

“On behalf of our club president, Patrice Mostepe, the board of directors, the management, the technical staff under the leadership of the three coaches, the players and the supporters, we are saying you are not alone, we have also lost somebody who we loved very much. We are saying to the family, please know that the family of Sundowns football club, the yellow nation, is with you. Lala ngoxolo Anele,” he added.

Having plied his trade in Belgium for Racing Genk for about a decade, Ngcongca leaves behind a legacy of three domestic league titles with Downs, and one league crown in Belgium, where he also collected two gold medals in the Belgian Cup. Ngcongca was also part of the Sundowns squad that beat Congolese side TP Mazembe in the Caf Super Cup at Loftus Versfeld in 2017.

